Videos: Simple Session 17 TEASER TRAILER! from Simple Session

2016/12/29 9:30:00 (56 reads)

Goosebumps... Lay your eyes on the FRESH Simple Session teaser trailer, just out of the oven! Simple Session 17 is gonna be LIT! ???? SOOOO Excited!

Estonia – Northern Europe. Home to one of the oldest and most iconic action sports events – Simple Session! Featuring the planet's best athletes. On 4-5th of February, 2017 an international field of professionals from all walks of skateboarding and BMX will unleash their talents and a host of new tricks in Saku Suurhall. On a unique course built to test the limits of space and time. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Simple Session 17!

