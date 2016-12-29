Simple Session 17 TEASER TRAILER! from Simple Session

Goosebumps... Lay your eyes on the FRESH Simple Session teaser trailer, just out of the oven! Simple Session 17 is gonna be LIT! ???? SOOOO Excited!

Estonia – Northern Europe. Home to one of the oldest and most iconic action sports events – Simple Session! Featuring the planet's best athletes. On 4-5th of February, 2017 an international field of professionals from all walks of skateboarding and BMX will unleash their talents and a host of new tricks in Saku Suurhall. On a unique course built to test the limits of space and time. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Simple Session 17!

Audio: Ben Esser – Love You More