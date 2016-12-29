My Olympic Experience: Kyle Dodd (South Africa)

Name: Kyle Dodd

Number in Rio: 216

Country: South Africa

Result: If I'm not mistaken I finished 18th



"The important thing in the Olympic Games is not to win, but to take part; the important thing in Life is not triumph, but the struggle; the essential thing is not to have conquered but to have fought well."



When was the point for you that you thought you had a good chance of going to the 2016 Olympics in Rio?

Kyle Dodd: I think I got a good idea that I qualified at the World Champs in May held in Colombia.



Can you explain what kind of sacrifices you have to make as a professional BMX racer to be on top of your game all the time?

Kyle Dodd: The sacrifices I made was no drinking, stopped at of going out to places, didn't see family and friends for months on end and make sure I was up and ready everyday for training.



How important has your coach been on your road to Rio?

Kyle Dodd: My coach played the most important role in the Olympics he made sure my body and mind was completely focused on the Olympics and once I was there he made sure I was hundred percent ready for this event.



How did it feel being part of your national Olympic team?

Kyle Dodd: Feeling apart of the Olympic team was a feeling I'll never forget in my life. I think just to be apart of the Olympics was something in its self.



Did you get some social media updates done while you were in Brasil?

Kyle Dodd: I tried to do small updates of social media but I kind of left my phone alone due to negative comments by people in previous events and I didn't need that around me.



After disastrous test events on the Olympic track, what were your thoughts when you saw the colourful track when you arrived at the Games?

Kyle Dodd: The colours of the track was very interesting but different. It was a bit hard to adjust at first but after a few laps I was sorted.



How much practice did you get on the track before racing started and was it enough?

Kyle Dodd: We were definitely sorted with the amount of practice we had. I think the heat just made the practice hard to not tire yourself out and get the whole track dialed in.



How tight was security in Rio?

Kyle Dodd: The security was so tight I definitely felt safe living in the village and getting to the places.



Did it feel special being in one place with so many top athletes (from different sports) at the same time?

Kyle Dodd: For sure I felt a bit special it's not everyday you sit pretty close to the man Usain Bolt.



Were you happy with your results?

Kyle Dodd: I was happy I didn't go into the race expecting a medal I just wanted to do my country and mainly my family proud so I was really happy.



Do you have a moment during the race where you wish you had made a different choice?

Kyle Dodd: My last moto I felt like I could of done something different in the first turn but hey these things happen.



Who were your picks for the gold one week before the race (men/women)?

Kyle Dodd: I had Sam and Alise.



Ever since you made it back home, have things changed much after the games?

Kyle Dodd: Nothing has changed I get to tell people I am an a Olympian which is cool and I have the tattoo.



Did you do any special appearances back home as an Olympian?

Kyle Dodd: I did a small appearance on a TV show for kids and I spoke at my old high school about my experience and all that good stuff.



Are you going to put all the effort into it again to do it all over in Tokyo 2020?

Kyle Dodd: We will have to wait and see about Tokyo I'll just take it one year at a time.