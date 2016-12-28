Videos: TMVII PROMO Mature from Cory Wiergowski

2016/12/28 17:50:00 (43 reads)

The Michigan video sequel.

I've documented my friends lives over the course of the past Three years. It's been amazingly eye opening and has contained a lot of BMX. Full video premiering in Detroit,MI winter 2017.
Clips featuring Chase Krolicki, Ryan Wert, Jacob Hossack, Zach North, Trent Lutzke, Grant Ueberroth, Jeff Tabb, Nick Bullen, Cory Wiergowski, Felito Rivera, Brandon Dosch, Luke Swab, Mikey Tyra, Tyler Fernengel, Connor Keating, Jeremy Barger, Dan Foley, Seth Klinger, Ronnie Napolitan, Kreg Delano, Mark Flip and Alex Burnside.

Additional filming: Jeff Tabb, Jacob Hossack, Alex Burnside, Alex Mctaggert and Dylan Thayer. Animation by Adam Yarbrough

#TMV2

