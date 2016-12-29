FAT FAVOURITES list with Martin Paarup (Denmark)

Name: Martin Paarup

Age: 21

Hometown: Randers, Denmark

Hook-ups/Sponsors: Skatepro, The Mad Chills Crew and Allaccess!



The favorite list:



-Spot to ride: The Allaccess indoor skatepark!

-Web video: Anything with Larry Edgar in!

-Food: Uh Pizza!

-Twitter to follow: Nope

-Person on Instagram: Larry Edgar

-Travel destination: Malaga Spain!

-Riders to ride with: All the homies I ride with almost every day!

-Car: None

-Movie: Above Below!

-Colour: Blue

-Shoes: Vans! Just Vans!

-Bike company: Haro!

-BMX contest: Bikefight DK

-Bike shop: Skatepro.com

-Restaurant chain: Pronto Pizza!

-Clothing company: The Mad Chills Crew!

-Phone: iPhone 6s

-Music: Rap and rock mostly

-Ramp rider: Larry Edgar!

-Street rider: Simone Barraco

-Dirt rider: Larry Edgar!

-Flatland rider: Matthias Dandois! (I'm riding the La Bastille frame and fork)

-Old school rider: Dennis McCoy

-Drink: Dr. Pepper!

-Trick: A nice dipped 360

-BMX Magazine: Ride bmx

-BMX MC: Definitely not Catfish.

-Video game: Pumped bmx 3

-Website: TCU

-BMX photographer: Paw Friis

-BMX Filmer: Richard Forne!

-Girl: nope

-Sport besides BMX: nope, fuld time BMX!

-Party: ????????



The Ruben wallride photo is taken by Lasse Rask Jensen The other two are taken by Rasmus Primby