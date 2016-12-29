Interviews: FAT FAVOURITES list with Martin Paarup (Denmark)
Name: Martin Paarup
Age: 21
Hometown: Randers, Denmark
Hook-ups/Sponsors: Skatepro, The Mad Chills Crew and Allaccess!
The favorite list:
-Spot to ride: The Allaccess indoor skatepark!
-Web video: Anything with Larry Edgar in!
-Food: Uh Pizza!
-Twitter to follow: Nope
-Person on Instagram: Larry Edgar
-Travel destination: Malaga Spain!
-Riders to ride with: All the homies I ride with almost every day!
-Car: None
-Movie: Above Below!
-Colour: Blue
-Shoes: Vans! Just Vans!
-Bike company: Haro!
-BMX contest: Bikefight DK
-Bike shop: Skatepro.com
-Restaurant chain: Pronto Pizza!
-Clothing company: The Mad Chills Crew!
-Phone: iPhone 6s
-Music: Rap and rock mostly
-Ramp rider: Larry Edgar!
-Street rider: Simone Barraco
-Dirt rider: Larry Edgar!
-Flatland rider: Matthias Dandois! (I'm riding the La Bastille frame and fork)
-Old school rider: Dennis McCoy
-Drink: Dr. Pepper!
-Trick: A nice dipped 360
-BMX Magazine: Ride bmx
-BMX MC: Definitely not Catfish.
-Video game: Pumped bmx 3
-Website: TCU
-BMX photographer: Paw Friis
-BMX Filmer: Richard Forne!
-Girl: nope
-Sport besides BMX: nope, fuld time BMX!
-Party: ????????
The Ruben wallride photo is taken by Lasse Rask Jensen The other two are taken by Rasmus Primby