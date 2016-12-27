2017 Toyota BMX Triple Challenge info. Total purse: $63K

For three years, Monster Energy has brought together most of the best BMX dirt riders in the world to compete at a unique dirt event that has helped push the level in BMX. In 2017, Monster is proud to announce the 2017 Toyota BMX Triple Challenge at Monster Energy Supercross, a three-stop, open series that will finally bring together all of the best dirt riders in the world. Each of the three events will have up to 50 riders compete in an open qualifier with the simple goal of giving anyone the chance of being crowned the overall champion. With just two jumps to lay down the best tricks you have, the Toyota BMX Triple

Challenge will focus on tomorrow’s tricks from today’s established pros and the unknown riders looking to make waves.



The Toyota BMX Triple Challenge will take place during the Monster Energy Supercross events in Anaheim, CA, on January 6-7th, Glendale, AZ, on January 27-28th, and Atlanta on February 24-25th.



Total prize purse: $63,000



$13,000 per event + $3,000 Best Trick Winner

1st – $3,000

2nd – $2,000

3rd – $1,500

4th – $750

5th – $750

6th-15th – $500

ADVERTISING



Overall Series Points purse: $15,000 Total

1st – $5000

2nd – $3000

3rd – $2500

4th – $1250

5th – $750

6th-10th – $500



Pre-qualified riders**

Kyle Baldock

Pat Casey

Colton Satterfield

Andy Buckworth

Colton Walker

Kevin Peraza

James Foster

Mike Varga

Drew Bezanson

Daniel Sandoval

Cory Nastazio

Nick Bruce

Logan Martin

Chris Doyle

Anthony Napolitan

Larry Edgar

Matt Cordova



Athletes that wish to compete will need the following:

– Complete online registration form here: https://theboardr.com/bmx/

– Pay $100 entry free.

-Online registration closes on December 31

– Potential riders will be vetted to ensure level of riding is on par.

– Accepted riders will need proof of insurance at registration and a certified helmet at registration.

-Once accepted, you will receive a confirmation email and rider information packet.



**Automatic invites to Anaheim event have been offered to top ten in 2014 MEC, 2015 MEC, and Glendale 2016. Riders who placed first at any above events in contest and or won best trick have been automatically added to the finals on Saturday. Any previous winners of a BMX event hosted at Feld Supercross are eligible for the Best Trick Contest.