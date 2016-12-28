FAT FAVOURITES list with Jaden Chipman

Name: Jaden Chipman

Age: 16

Hometown: New Lowell, Ontario, Canada

Hook-ups/Sponsors: Krusher BMX, Profile racing



The favorite list:



-Spot to ride: Joyride 150, my backyard

-BMX video: There's way too many good ones! Mike Varga DK,



Alex Hiam Fox, Pat Casey Dream yard 2, Drew Bezanson vs. Joyride 150 and the list goes on

-Website: YouTube

-Web video: Alex Hiam Fox bmx 2015 video

-Food: Chicken wings, burritos

-Twitter to follow: Don't have one

-Person on Instagram: @tailwhipsquadbmx

-Travel destination: Cali!

-Car: don't have one

-Music: Rap/hip hop



-Riders to ride with: All the Joyride homies! @tailwhipsquadbmx Chris Maloney, Mike Mahon, Patt Mahon, Ryan Guzman, Tyler Rizzi, Mike Varga, Jason kearnan, Brodie mills, Taylor McCoy and everyone else! (Sorry if I missed you)

-Movie: Anything that will make me laugh

-Colour: Green

-Shoes: Vans half cabs

-Bike company: Total BMX

-BMX contest: Toronto x jam

-Bike shop: Boiler room

-Restaurant chain: Chipotle

-Clothing company: Vans

-Phone: iPhone 6s



-Ramp rider: Logan Martin

-Street rider: Dennis Enarson

-Dirt rider: Kevin Peraza

-Flatland rider: Joel Bondu

-Old school rider: Mat Hoffman



-Drink: Ice tea

-Trick: 3 down whip

-BMX Magazine: Ridebmx

-BMX MC: Paul Hoerdt (@paultv)

-Video game: Skate 3, Pumped 3

-BMX photographer: Justen Soule

-BMX Filmer: Tyler Rizzi

-Girl: Single life

-Sport besides BMX: Snowboarding, downhill MTB

-Party: Yeee