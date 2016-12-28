Interviews: FAT FAVOURITES list with Jaden Chipman

Name: Jaden Chipman
Age: 16
Hometown: New Lowell, Ontario, Canada
Hook-ups/Sponsors: Krusher BMX, Profile racing

The favorite list:

-Spot to ride: Joyride 150, my backyard
-BMX video: There's way too many good ones! Mike Varga DK,


Alex Hiam Fox, Pat Casey Dream yard 2, Drew Bezanson vs. Joyride 150 and the list goes on
-Website: YouTube
-Web video: Alex Hiam Fox bmx 2015 video
-Food: Chicken wings, burritos
-Twitter to follow: Don't have one
-Person on Instagram: @tailwhipsquadbmx
-Travel destination: Cali!
-Car: don't have one
-Music: Rap/hip hop

-Riders to ride with: All the Joyride homies! @tailwhipsquadbmx Chris Maloney, Mike Mahon, Patt Mahon, Ryan Guzman, Tyler Rizzi, Mike Varga, Jason kearnan, Brodie mills, Taylor McCoy and everyone else! (Sorry if I missed you)
-Movie: Anything that will make me laugh
-Colour: Green
-Shoes: Vans half cabs
-Bike company: Total BMX
-BMX contest: Toronto x jam
-Bike shop: Boiler room
-Restaurant chain: Chipotle
-Clothing company: Vans
-Phone: iPhone 6s

-Ramp rider: Logan Martin
-Street rider: Dennis Enarson
-Dirt rider: Kevin Peraza
-Flatland rider: Joel Bondu
-Old school rider: Mat Hoffman

-Drink: Ice tea
-Trick: 3 down whip
-BMX Magazine: Ridebmx
-BMX MC: Paul Hoerdt (@paultv)
-Video game: Skate 3, Pumped 3
-BMX photographer: Justen Soule  
-BMX Filmer: Tyler Rizzi
-Girl: Single life
-Sport besides BMX: Snowboarding, downhill MTB
-Party: Yeee

