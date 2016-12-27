Videos: The Evolve USA BMX Freestyle Winter Park Tour Vlog #95 by Nicholas Soloninka

2016/12/27 7:20:00 (61 reads)


This past Sunday I went to Evolve Action sports park for the USA BMX freestyle winter park tour to film for the day with all my Denver Riding buddy, and a couple visiting BMX Pros like Josh perry, Josh Hult, Aj Anaya, Tray Herrera Tremaine A. Stewart, Tuan Duong and more all riding BMX.

Check out these channel from some of the riders
Josh Perry
https://www.youtube.com/user/JoshPerr...
Trey Herrera
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz7Z...
Tuan Duong
https://www.youtube.com/user/tuanride...
Tremaine A. Stewart
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd0K...

Hope you enjoy, Like and Share with someone who rides BMX!

