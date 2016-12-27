Interviews: FAT FAVOURITES list with Kevin Bass
Name: Kevin Bass
Age: 22
Hometown: Morristown, NJ / currently in Philadelphia, Pa
The favorite list:
-Spot to ride: 9th and poplar d.i.y
-BMX video: Animal all day
-Website: vice.com
-Web video: Anything that is pegless.... sorry peg thugs
-Food: Buffalo seitan with pan friend Brussels sprouts
-Twitter to follow: @LILBTHEBASEDGOD
-Person on Instagram: @spaceweed
-Travel destination: Japan
-Riders to ride with: All the homies from Jersey and Philly ...... you know who you are, cheers
-Car: My swobo Track Bike
-Movie: Don't be a menace to SouthCentral while drinking your juice in the hood .. classic
-Colour: Midnight blue
-Shoes: Vans authentic
-Bike company: @sadpeglesssociety
-BMX contest: Texas Toast (r.i.p)
-Bike shop: Berks street @215berks
-Restaurant chain: Any vegetarian spot
-Clothing company: The good company
-Phone: i phone 7
-Music: The Smiths
-Ramp rider: Geoff Meade
-Street rider: Garret Reeves
-Dirt rider: Brian Foster
-Flatland rider: Brian Tunney
-Old school rider: Lou Rajsich
-Drink: Sidewalk slammers
-Trick: g turn 360s
-BMX Magazine: Transworld Ride bmx
-BMX MC: They still have those?
-Video game: Skate 3
-BMX photographer: Peter Delapaz who shot the photos posted @littlepeter
-BMX Filmer: Ralphy Rodrigues @rawfiles_
-Girl: Stephanie, I have a crush on her and maybe after reading this she will give me a chance. Pray for your boy.
-Sport besides BMX: Velodrone
-Party: Any party at the Tinder palace in Jersey City, shoutout Corey Kuhling
Pics by Peter Delapaz