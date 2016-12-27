FAT FAVOURITES list with Kevin Bass

Name: Kevin Bass

Age: 22

Hometown: Morristown, NJ / currently in Philadelphia, Pa



The favorite list:



-Spot to ride: 9th and poplar d.i.y

-BMX video: Animal all day

-Website: vice.com

-Web video: Anything that is pegless.... sorry peg thugs

-Food: Buffalo seitan with pan friend Brussels sprouts

-Twitter to follow: @LILBTHEBASEDGOD

-Person on Instagram: @spaceweed

-Travel destination: Japan

-Riders to ride with: All the homies from Jersey and Philly ...... you know who you are, cheers

-Car: My swobo Track Bike



-Movie: Don't be a menace to SouthCentral while drinking your juice in the hood .. classic

-Colour: Midnight blue

-Shoes: Vans authentic

-Bike company: @sadpeglesssociety

-BMX contest: Texas Toast (r.i.p)

-Bike shop: Berks street @215berks

-Restaurant chain: Any vegetarian spot

-Clothing company: The good company

-Phone: i phone 7

-Music: The Smiths



-Ramp rider: Geoff Meade

-Street rider: Garret Reeves

-Dirt rider: Brian Foster

-Flatland rider: Brian Tunney

-Old school rider: Lou Rajsich



-Drink: Sidewalk slammers

-Trick: g turn 360s

-BMX Magazine: Transworld Ride bmx

-BMX MC: They still have those?

-Video game: Skate 3

-BMX photographer: Peter Delapaz who shot the photos posted @littlepeter

-BMX Filmer: Ralphy Rodrigues @rawfiles_

-Girl: Stephanie, I have a crush on her and maybe after reading this she will give me a chance. Pray for your boy.

-Sport besides BMX: Velodrone

-Party: Any party at the Tinder palace in Jersey City, shoutout Corey Kuhling



Pics by Peter Delapaz