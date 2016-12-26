Videos: LOCHDOWN - BEHIND THE SCENES - by JASON PHELAN

2016/12/26 23:30:00 (63 reads)


I couldn't be Happier/Prouder with the way this came out. 8 months work all led to this amazing project and Mike King done an amazing job putting this together. Thanks to the support of DeWalt, Extreme and vision ramps for helping bring this to life. Also supported by GT Bikes and bawbags.

Songs:
No Rest For The Wicked - Lykke Li
Ghost - Ookay
Blue Blood - Foals
Deep Green - Marika Hackman
I'm Ready - Twin Shadow
Jailbird - SHELLS
Every Other Freckle - alt-J
Reichpop - Wild Nothing

