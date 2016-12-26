LOCHDOWN - BEHIND THE SCENES - by JASON PHELAN



I couldn't be Happier/Prouder with the way this came out. 8 months work all led to this amazing project and Mike King done an amazing job putting this together. Thanks to the support of DeWalt, Extreme and vision ramps for helping bring this to life. Also supported by GT Bikes and bawbags.



Songs:

No Rest For The Wicked - Lykke Li

Ghost - Ookay

Blue Blood - Foals

Deep Green - Marika Hackman

I'm Ready - Twin Shadow

Jailbird - SHELLS

Every Other Freckle - alt-J

Reichpop - Wild Nothing