O.Of.S - Keep the Flame Alive [trailer] from out of style

Trailer of a raw street bmx mixtape from Tallinn, Estonia. Filmed mostly in 2016 by locals plus clips from the guest riders and our friends filmed during Simplel Session.



Zhenya Solovyov, Anton Klotchkov, Artyom Gerasimenko, Max Pchela, Arnaud Wolff, Max Novoselov, Pavel Nikonov, Ivan "Boroda",

Nikita Naumov, Alex Mamai, Aleksandr Tokarev, Janek Markovski.

Full video will be out this winter!

Soundtracks:

DJ Mingist - Ride For Mine

Infa-Riot - Emergency