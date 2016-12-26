BSD 'Transmission' Full DVD. Merry bmX-mas! By BSD Forever BMX



BSD TRANSMISSION



A crew of intrepid BMX riders embark on a two year mission taking them to the ends of the earth and beyond. Featuring Dan Paley, Kriss Kyle, Alex Donnachie, Reed Stark, Mike 'Jersey' Taylor, David Grant, Liam Zingbergs, Sam Jones and Luc Legrand. Plus Jason Teet and Matt Allpress...



SECTIONS:

00:00 - Intro

02:52 - Dan Paley

07:23 - David Grant

11:38 - Sam Jones

15:24 - Mike 'Jersey' Taylor

19:09 - Matt Allpress / Jason Teet

21:46 - Luc Legrand

25:04 - Liam Zingbergs

28:30 - Kriss Kyle

33:32 - Reed Stark

38:52 - Alex Donnachie

45:16 - Credits