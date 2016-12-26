Videos: BSD 'Transmission' Full DVD. Merry bmX-mas! By BSD Forever BMX

2016/12/26 13:10:00 (34 reads)


BSD TRANSMISSION

A crew of intrepid BMX riders embark on a two year mission taking them to the ends of the earth and beyond. Featuring Dan Paley, Kriss Kyle, Alex Donnachie, Reed Stark, Mike 'Jersey' Taylor, David Grant, Liam Zingbergs, Sam Jones and Luc Legrand. Plus Jason Teet and Matt Allpress...

SECTIONS:
00:00 - Intro
02:52 - Dan Paley
07:23 - David Grant
11:38 - Sam Jones
15:24 - Mike 'Jersey' Taylor
19:09 - Matt Allpress / Jason Teet
21:46 - Luc Legrand
25:04 - Liam Zingbergs
28:30 - Kriss Kyle
33:32 - Reed Stark
38:52 - Alex Donnachie
45:16 - Credits

