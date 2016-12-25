Videos: Daniel Wedemeijer The Flying Dutchman Episode 4
The Flying Dutchman episodes are a look into the life of Daniel Wedemeijer and friends following their passion. Riding BMX and traveling the world for competitions and more.
In this fourth episode you can see me and friends having fun and riding at the UCI Fise World Series in Montpellier, France.
Filmed and produced by Rodivision (Roderik Patijn)
