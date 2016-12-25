Videos: Daniel Wedemeijer The Flying Dutchman Episode 4

2016/12/25 13:33:53 (85 reads)


The Flying Dutchman episodes are a look into the life of Daniel Wedemeijer and friends following their passion. Riding BMX and traveling the world for competitions and more.

In this fourth episode you can see me and friends having fun and riding at the UCI Fise World Series in Montpellier, France.

Filmed and produced by Rodivision (Roderik Patijn)
www.rodivision.com

Thanks to:

Red Bull
www.redbull.com
TSG
www.ridetsg.com
040 BMX Park
www.040bmxpark.nl
Paul's Boutique BMX
www.paulsboutique.nl
Kanoa
www.getkanoa.com
Haro BMX
www.harobikes.com
GoPro
www.gopro.com
Kamera Express
www.kamera-express.nl

