Videos: SANTA CLAUS TAKES OVER NYC (BMX) ! AnthonyPanza

2016/12/25 8:00:00 (84 reads)

Santa claus upgraded the whip! Here you get a full perspective of his new Cult BMX bike, as he takes over New York City a little bit different this year. I hope this made you laugh, even a little bit, thats all that matters. The objective of this video was to reach out to the community, not in a an ordinary fashion, and to have fun. So thats exactly what I did. Seeing the crowds reaction, boys, girls, men, women, friends, family, whoever! Was amazing and I thank you all for that. Also I'd like to shout out to Billy Perry, Wilber Barahona (Cookie Monster), and especially Harley Rodriguez for helping me with this video. Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays! If you enjoyed, feel free to like, comment, and subscribe. What do you want to see next!? -Panza

