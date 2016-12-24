My Rio: Anthony Dean (Australia)

Name: Anthony Dean

Number in Rio: 44

Country: Australia

Result: 8th (DNF)



Can you explain how hard it was to make the Australian Olympic team?

Anthony Dean: It was not that difficult this time around. I put

myself in good contention for many years and I proved my position.



Did you go to one of the test events in Rio and what was your impression after those?

Anthony Dean: Yes I went to the test run in February this year. Apart from the first turn I thought it looked good. Not too crazy.



When you rolled into town for the Olympics what was your first impression on the RIO track?

Anthony Dean: The green corners threw me off completely. But having rode the whole track in sketchy conditions early in the year, I was excited to ride it smooth and perfected.



With a 2-1-1 in the quarter finals you transfered to the Semi finals as one of the favourites. Did the strategy change after the quarters?

Anthony Dean: My Strategy stayed the same from weeks prior. Focus 100% on myself and execute perfectly.



In the semi finals you had a perfect score of 1-1-1 as did Sam Willoughby in the other semi final heat. Obviously all eyes were on you two to make it happen in the Olympic final for Australia. What went wrong in the final round?

Anthony Dean: That's a question that will live with me forever and one day it will make sense to me. But for now, I have no idea. Everything was perfect and in the prime of my life, mentally and physically.



All in all, how did you experience the Olympics in Rio?

Anthony Dean: I really enjoyed it. All my career I've been an underdog and no one ever believes in me but me. So it was great to show the world what I can do.



And then you won the 2016 USABMX Grands in Oklahoma. Can you compare that Grands victory to the Olympic race in any way?

Anthony Dean: After the Olympics I was very de motivated and had shoulder surgery, so coming into the grands I was excited again and healthy. I put a solid block into the Grands and with the Goal to win, and nothing else. I'm happy I achieved that and somewhat got some redemption for myself from RIO.



With all the new attention that BMX Racing got and the strong performances on your side, it was a shocker to hear your time at DHR is over and you're looking for something new in 2017. What are your plans and where can people get in touch?

Anthony Dean: Yes, from the outside in. BMX is looking strong but in realistic fact it's very weak and the industry is bad. I had a great 3 years with DHR but unfortunately the funds weren't there on DHR's side to even offer me a deal for 2017. So with no choice we had to part ways. I still don't have a sponsor for 2017 and finding it difficult to even get a reply from companies. I am not selling myself short and taking a small deal, I deserve something good and if It doesn't come, I have 100% belief in myself and I will go out in 2017 and win with no support if it comes to that.



At age 25, do you feel you've got 4 more years in you to make it to Tokyo in 2020?

Anthony Dean: I easily have 4 more years left in my career. My question to myself is it worth another 4 years for a very low income? No.



Any last words to wrap this up?

Anthony Dean: Thank you to all my supporters and fans over the years. Godless.