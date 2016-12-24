How This Pro BMX Rider Creates Art On His Bike Seeker Stories



How did this man transform riding a bike into a professional career?



"The world from beyond my handle bars is such a unique position. It moves faster, it's more intense. I'm forced to think faster. I feel more comfortable riding my bike sometimes than walking."



As a kid growing up in Queens, Nigel Sylvester never imagined he'd be riding BMX bikes professionally. His parents moved to the U.S. from the small island of Grenada and wanted Nigel to go to college and follow a more traditional path.



But Nigel couldn't stay away from riding. He not only cultivated a career out of it, he created an entire art form with the astounding tricks he captures on video. Watch this Seeker Stories video to see how BMX riding became one of the most important rituals in Nigel Sylvester's life.