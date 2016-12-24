Videos: MOROCCO PART 4: FEEBLE SITUATIONS - by Reed Stark

2016/12/24 4:20:00 (62 reads)


The fourth episode of the Morocco series. Stayed at this rider's house in a random town outside Rabat. He was raising pigeons for food. Fire. The dude's mother gifted JD and I with white djellabas which was sick. We proceeded to chill with goats and do a bunch of feeble grinds.

I accidentally dropped my bike on a feeble hard and smoked this little Moroccan girl. People swarmed from all over and it was a sketchy situation. It sucked and I felt terrible but luckily she was ok.

