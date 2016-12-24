ib: tape number four // sixty.second.promo from Jib

this is a sixty second promotional piece for jib: tape number four. this video was filmed in eastern pennsylvania and showcases realistic street riding from a variety of talented individuals who reside within the state. a large majority of the filming was conducted in the philadelphia region over the past 2-3 years. the project's goal is to document the stylistic approach to riding on less than perfect obstacles that the area has been and continues to be known for. stay tuned for dvd release and premiere information in the beginning of 2017.

expect to see more footage from riders featured in promo (in order of appearance):

? steve tassone (@_tasswon) (@215berks) ????

? joby suender (@notoriousjob)

? pat schlitzer (@pat.schlitzer)

? eddie grabert (@eddiethewhale)

? joe kirschenbaum (@baumshakalaka)

? kevin vannauker (@kvannauker)

? nick barrett (@nickbayrat)

? jon schimpf (@schimpfstagram)

? eric capone (@ericcapone)

? fran meehan (@franman12)

? dan conway (@danconway)

? nick bott (@nick_bott)

? fateem williams (@fatewill)

? james hess (@get_atown_trashed)

? justin benthien (@justinbenthien)

? cody neiswender (@mcthuginn)

? josh stair (@joshstair)

? kevin bass (@kevinbasss)