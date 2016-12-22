Fuck tha Bullshit from Javaun Crane-Bonnell

Banger season house full of bangs. No garbage b roll, shitty transitions, or unneeded bullshit. Pure street. Filmed over the last 3 years.

Riders in order of appearance: Josh Singh, Zach Burns, Eddy Gauthier, Josh James G, Joe Lussier, Steve Sladen, Moises Lam, Alex Haddad, Javaun Crane-Bonnell, Zac Powell, and Bundles.

Film/Edit: Javaun Crane-Bonnell

Additional film: Josh Foisey, Zach Burns, Eddy Gauthier, Dave Cronin, Sam Jones, Josh Singh, Alex Fauver, Zac Powell, and Matt Mazzone.