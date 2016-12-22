Comic 'n Art: Drawing Scotty Cranmer @Brant_Moore
2016/12/22 15:40:00 (65 reads)
Graphite pencil drawing of Scotty Cranmer using only a Dixon Toconderoga #2 pencil. Who should I draw next?!
Original Drawing - http://bit.ly/ScottyDrawing
Recently, Scotty had a really bad fall on his bike.
He is rehabbing his injuries now and needs all the support he can get!
Hope you see this man, and I hope it brightens your day a little.
https://road2recovery.com/cause-view/...
Thanks for watching! If you enjoyed the video, be sure to like favorite and subscribe!
Click To Subscribe - http://bit.ly/Brant_Moore