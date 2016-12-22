Drawing Scotty Cranmer @Brant_Moore

Graphite pencil drawing of Scotty Cranmer using only a Dixon Toconderoga #2 pencil. Who should I draw next?!



Recently, Scotty had a really bad fall on his bike.

He is rehabbing his injuries now and needs all the support he can get!

Hope you see this man, and I hope it brightens your day a little.



