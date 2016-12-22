Race: #715 Gaby Malenfant join DK Bicycles Canada for 2017

2016/12/22 10:40:00 (85 reads)

Elite Men, Gaby Malenfant, Quebec, wants to make his mark on the International scene, during the last two seasons he race in the Supercross Series (UCI) and the World Championship in Columbia, making his final at the Nations Cup in Germany. In North America he made his first USA BMX A Pro final at the legendary Pittsburgh track during the Steel City National and backed is action by taking a solid 3rd place at the Canadian National Championship in Calgary, behind James Palmer and Olympian Tory Nyhaug.

The DK Bicycles Canada program, managed by Jagger Co. is excited to work with this young Elite rider full of talent, ready to rep the green colors of DK Bicycles National program. All this action will be happening in full Fly Racing gears and BOX BMX

components, both brands also distributed by Jagger Co. Gab is a powerful rider, showing pure style and full technical abilities, he tops this with a great professional attitude. No doubt a great ambassador for these amazing high end brands. Every athlete aiming for the top in sports needs lots of support, we hope that with this program we can help a young Canadian athlete reach his goals.

Gaby will be part of our DK Canada National program and supported by a couple of co-sponsor riders for the 2017 season. Pleased to have him on board!

Jagger Co. / DK Bicycles Canada

