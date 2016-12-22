Watch Out 2016 by Carlos Garcia



In the beginning of the year we thought we should make a crew because we where always going out on missions around town always throwing down bangers everywhere we went. The crew consisted of me (Carlos Garcia), Jourdan Barba, Jermey Sullivan, Trevor Edwards, Tobby Edwards, and James Hughes. All of us ride everything from street, dirt, and park we all have a good time riding everything. So since I'm into filming I thought I should document it. Here's what we came up with W.O.L.B



Songs: Night Lovell: Concept Nothing, Off Air, Trees to the Valley

I do not own the rights to the songs