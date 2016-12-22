Interviews: FAT FAVOURITES list with party animal Dani Madrid
Name: Dani Madrid
Age: 24
Hometown: Sant Boi (Barcelona), Spain
Hook-ups/Sponsors: Bloodlinebmx
The favorite list:
-Spot to ride: Brixton skatepark in London
-BMX video: T1 you get what you get
-Website: Brazzers
-Web video: Ian Schwartz sunday web video
-Food: Pizza
-Twitter to follow: @PPopular
-Person on Instagram: @bloodlinebmx
-Travel destination: Indonesia
-Riders to ride with: My homies
-Car: Better a motorbike
-Movie: Freddy got fingered
-Colour: Black
-Shoes: adidas
-Bike company: s&m
-BMX contest: Fise Montpellier afterparty
-Bike shop: Happy bikeshop
-Restaurant chain: Del Taco
-Clothing company: Quechua
-Phone: Iphone with tinder on it.
-Music: Punk, metal
-Ramp rider: Greg Illingworth
-Street rider: Bruce Crisman
-Dirt rider: Mike Aitken
-Flatland rider: Chad Johnston
-Old school rider: Brian Foster
-Drink: Whisky, beer
-Trick: Tables
-BMX Magazine: Albion
-BMX MC: Catfish the partyman
-Video game: GTA San Andreas
-BMX photographer: Ricky Adam
-BMX Filmer: Aleix Barau
-Girl: Yes please, blondie better
-Sport besides BMX: Downhill, surf
-Party: All day everyday