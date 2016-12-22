FAT FAVOURITES list with party animal Dani Madrid

Name: Dani Madrid

Age: 24

Hometown: Sant Boi (Barcelona), Spain

Hook-ups/Sponsors: Bloodlinebmx



The favorite list:



-Spot to ride: Brixton skatepark in London

-BMX video: T1 you get what you get

-Website: Brazzers

-Web video: Ian Schwartz sunday web video

-Food: Pizza

-Twitter to follow: @PPopular



-Person on Instagram: @bloodlinebmx

-Travel destination: Indonesia

-Riders to ride with: My homies

-Car: Better a motorbike

-Movie: Freddy got fingered

-Colour: Black

-Shoes: adidas

-Bike company: s&m

-BMX contest: Fise Montpellier afterparty

-Bike shop: Happy bikeshop

-Restaurant chain: Del Taco

-Clothing company: Quechua

-Phone: Iphone with tinder on it.

-Music: Punk, metal

-Ramp rider: Greg Illingworth

-Street rider: Bruce Crisman

-Dirt rider: Mike Aitken

-Flatland rider: Chad Johnston

-Old school rider: Brian Foster

-Drink: Whisky, beer

-Trick: Tables

-BMX Magazine: Albion

-BMX MC: Catfish the partyman

-Video game: GTA San Andreas

-BMX photographer: Ricky Adam

-BMX Filmer: Aleix Barau

-Girl: Yes please, blondie better

-Sport besides BMX: Downhill, surf

-Party: All day everyday