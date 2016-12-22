Happy Holidays from FATBMX

Not long now before 2016 is over and once again the year basically flew by. We traveled the world to cover many BMX events and hope you enjoyed the coverage here on www.fatbmx.com. For 2017 we're excited to tell you that we'll have a brand new website. Many props to FATBMX webmaster since day one Jos Wissink of FOUR05 for setting it all up and transfering all 41.000 articles to the new home which will go live on 1-1-2017. Mad props also to Michael de Wit for the new FATBMX graphics and all the support from everyone who is behind us. Without you we wouldn't be able to do this and we mean it.



We have the feeling that 2017 is going to be an epic year for BMX with so much happening in all corners of this planet in every aspect of the 20 inch world.



H appy Holidays to all of you and let's kick some ass in 2017.



Bart de Jong

FATBMX














































