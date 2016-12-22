Reviews: HARO Midway 2017. Plenty of choices on model.

Two sizes, three colours. That's what's available for the 2017 HARO Midway. With Top Tube sizes of 20.5" or 21.0" and colours going from a shiny chrome to matt blue and gloss root beer, there's a Midway that fits everyone out there. Your local HARO dealer can tell you all about the bike but if you want to show up prepared, read all the info below first.

Features - Midway:
-3 tube chromoly frame (top tube, down tube & seat tube) with

removable brake hardware, mid BB shell, integrated head tube, welded seat clamp and a 20.5" or 21" top tube length
-Internal threaded chromoly steer tube fork with hi-ten tapered legs
-Hi-ten bars 8.75" (on 20.5") or 9" (on 21") with Haro alloy top load stem
-Haro branded 3-piece chromoly 8-spline 175mm cranks with steel 25T sprocket and sealed Mid BB
-25/9 gearing
-Fully sealed wheels with Haro Sata single-wall alloy rims
-Haro La Mesa tires 2.4" front and rear
-Haro padded Tri-pod seat with alloy Tri-pod post
-Haro "Recycled" plastic pedals
-Haro Team grips
-Haro 1978 alloy brakes


Specifications - Midway

Frame Components
-Frame: 3 tubes Crmo, Internal HT & mid BB - 20.5" & 21" TT
-Fork: Internal threaded Crmo steer tube, Hi-ten taper legs

Drivetrain
-Cranks: 3 pc Crmo 8 spline 175mm w/ Mid sealed bearing BB
-Gearing: 25/9
-Pedals: Haro "1978" plastic

Wheels
-Tires: Haro La Mesa 20x2.40 F/R
-Hubs: 36H alloy shell, sealed bearing, 3/8"axle; 36H alloy shell, SB cassette, 14mm axle & 9T driver
-Rims: Haro Sata 36H Alloy single wall

Braking System
-Rotor: N/A - straight cable

Other Components
-Grips: Haro Team grip
-Handle Bar: Hi-ten 8.75" or 9" rise / Haro alloy top load stem
-Seat: Padded Tri-pod seat with alloy Tri-pod post


Geometry - Midway 2017:
-Head Angle: 75°
-Seat Angle: 71.5°
-Top Tube: 20.5/21 Inches
-Seat Tube: 9.8"
-Chainstay: 13.75"
-BB Height: 11.5"
-Stand Over: 21.5"
    

Additional info:

- MSRP: $439.99, $489.99 (USA)
- Weight: 26.06 lbs
- Sizes: 20.5", 21"
- Colors: Gloss Root Beer, Matte Blue, Chrome.

Find a dealer near you by going to the www.harobikes.com website.

