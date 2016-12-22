News: BMX is happening! Flyers inside. Check what's going on in BMX. 2017 dates added!
Submit your event today. Put it on the FATBMX event calendar.
Upcoming events:
Dec 9th - Dec 12th
BMX Fest - Xmas Edition international Competition
Dec 10th
DDASC Complex AM
Dec 17th
Monster X_Mas Jam 2016 Zurich
Feb 4th - Feb 5th
Simple Session 2017
Mar 3rd - Mar 5th
Vans BMX Pro Cup 1. Manly Beach, Australia (TBC)
Mar 25th
Mini FATJAM
Mar 30th
UEC BMX European Cup rounds 1 & 2 Zolder, Belgium
Apr 28th - Apr 30th
UEC BMX European Cup rounds 3 & 4 Erp, NL
May 5th - May 7th
Vans BMX Pro Cup 2, Malaga, Spain (TBC)
May 6th - May 7th
UCI BMX SX World Cup Papendal 1-2
May 13th - May 14th
UCI BMX SX World Cup Zolder 3-4
May 19th - May 21st
UEC BMX European Cup rounds 5 & 6 Prague, CZE
May 24th - May 28th
FISE Montpellier
Jun 2nd - Jun 5th
Pro Freestyle Den Haag
Jun 2nd - Jun 4th
UEC BMX European Cup rounds 7 & 8 Tallinn, Estonia
